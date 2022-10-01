New Delhi: Cheetas from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park is one of the main attractions at Delhi’s famous Lav Kush Ramlila this year. In an enthralling show, Humans dressed as Cheetas appeared to have bowed down in front of lord Rama as he embarked on his journey to the jungle. The Lav Kush Ramlila entertains many every year with its interesting line-up of events and exciting performances.Also Read - Shardiya Navratri 2022 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani, Know Puja Vidhi, Aarti, Mantra, Bhog And Significance of Puja

Arjun Kumar, President of the Lav Kush Lila Committee said, “it is better to think of them (Cheetas) from Kuno National Park, considering it as an ode to the Prime Minister, who recently released 8 Cheetas in the national park on his birthday”. Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Idols Made of Waste Materials, Ashtadhatu, Silicon Vie for Acclaim

For the unversed, PM Modi on his birthday had released wild Cheetas, which had become extinct in India, in Madhya Pradhesh’s Kuno National Park earlier this month. These Cheetas were brought back from Namibia under Project Cheeta, which is the world’s first inter-continental wild carnivore translocation project. Also Read - Lights, Elephants & Celebrations: Why You Must Visit Mysuru Dasara During Navratri

This year, the committee has made Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir-themed pandal at Red Fort lawn. Actor Prabhas will be gracing the event on Vijyadashami on October 5.

(With inputs from ANI)