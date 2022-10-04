Delhi: Dusshera is all about celebrating victory of good over evil, vanquishing all demons in and around us. In a first, some people have taken the comprehension of ‘vanquishing demons’ quit literally but for the good. Few Ramlila committees in Delhi have come up with the idea to take the celebrations up a notch –they have decided that along side the effigy of Ravan, his brother Kumbhkaran son Meghnad, they will also pace the twin towers.Also Read - What Makes Dusshera In Delhi-NCR A Special Festive Treat? A Guide To What Not To Miss

WHY PUT UP TWIN TOWERS, COVID AS DUSSHERA EFFIGY?

According to Times of India report, the Ramlila Committee Indraprasth, the residents were given a choice of 4 things to set up as the effigy – drug suppliers, COVID, cybercrime and twin towers and cybercrime. All these were symbol of some kind of social evils that made or make it difficult to live.

Unanimously the people decided to take the twin tower which is a symbol of greed and corruption. Therefore, the act of burning an effigy on the occasion of Dusshera is telling of the fact.

At the Shri Ramlila Society in Dwarka Sector 10, the fourth villain is the coronavirus that had turned our world up-side down. They will built a 65-feet high effigy of COVID.

These acts of burning new villains is an incernation that all bad things cannot last forever!

NEW SCENES AT RAMLILA?

To spice up and make Ramlila more intriguing some committess will introduce new scenes making the performance more unique. In Indraprasth, the committee will will have episodes of Ravana seeking blessing of Rara Devi Dham before heading for war. There will be Shiv tandav storm performed by Ram and Ravan.

War scenes will be depicted by performing Chhau dance.

HI-TECH RAMLILA FOR DUSSHERA 2022