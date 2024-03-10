Home

PM Modi To Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway Tomorrow, Section 144 Imposed; Gurugram Police Issues Traffic Advisory

The Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, 2024 and the Gurugram Police has issued a traffic advisory. Check details...

Dwarka Expressway

New Delhi: The Haryana segment of the Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 11, 2024. The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also inspected the preparations at the inauguration site, the four-layer trumpet sections, venue for public meeting and the helipad. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area, to prevent any kind of drone activities keeping in mind the safety of the Prime Minister and a traffic advisory has also been issued by the Gurugram Traffic Police, for March 10 and March 11, 2024. Take a look at the diversions and routes to avoid as per the Gurugram Police…

PM Modi To Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway On March 11

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi will be inaugurating the Haryana segment of the Dwarka Expressway on March 11, 2024. The Gurugram Administration has issued a statement saying that PM Modi will be entering Haryana via road, at the Bajghera Border and here, he will be welcomes by the Haryana CM, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and other dignitaries. From here, PM Modi will inspect the four-layer trumpet sections on foot and then, he will inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway at Section 84 and then address the public.

Dwarka Expressway Inauguration: Traffic Advisory

As per the traffic advisory issued by the Gurugram Traffic Police, there are several restrictions and diversions that have been announced. Take a look at the key points of the traffic advisory…

Commuters are asked to not use the road towards IMT Manesar from the cloverleaf interchange because the rally will be conducted near Antariksh Chowk.

There is a restriction on the entry of heavy vehicles from 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 10; drivers are expected to use KMP during this time.

Vehicles coming towards the rally from Narnaul, Rewari and Dharuhera, will proceed towards the Antariksh Chowk via Rampura and Vatika Chowk.

If you are approaching the rally site from Faridabad, Palwal or Sohna, you can reach the Antariksh Chowk via the Cloverleaf Road on Dwarka Expressway.

Vehicles going to the rally from Pataudi, must use the Sati Chowk Route.

Traffic is expected on the road near the Rampura and Vatika Chowk towards Sector 82, according to DCP Traffic Vijender Vij, “It is likely that the PM might participate in a programme on NH-48. Though it has not been confirmed, traffic will be affected in this area for a while.”

