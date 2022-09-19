Delhi: An international sports facility spread over 51 acres of area, with seating capacity for 33000 people, will be developed in Dwarka in the coming three years. The Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena laid the foundation stone for the facility in Dwarka’s Sector 19B on September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.Also Read - Major Drop In Price Of Gold Today. Check Rate Of Yellow Metal On September 17 In Your City Here

The integrated multi-sports arena is a public private partnership project, helmed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which will include a cricket-cum-football stadium and will cost an estimated ₹350 crore, reported Hindustan Times. DDA in an official statement said the project is being taken up by real estate developer Omaxe with a concession period of 30 years. The construction for the facility is likely to be completed in three years and is likely to be thrown open by January 2026. Also Read - PM Modi Birthday: This Delhi Restaurant to Offer 56-Inch Thali, Rs 8.5 Lakh Reward. Details Here

“The performance of Indian sportsmen at international events has substantially improved during the last 7-8 years. One of the reasons is that government has put special emphasis on sports and has urged countrymen to participate in sporting events, which has increased our medal tally in international events,” the LG said. Also Read - Highlights Durand Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Semi Final 2: Bengaluru Beat Hyderabad 1-0 To Qualify For Final

FOLLOWING FACILITIES WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE STADIUM:

Cricket-cum-football stadium,

Indoor multi-sports facility with a seating capacity of 2,000,

A sports club with minimum 3,000 members,

Other facilities for sports such as Swimming, Tennis, Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis,

Retail Outlets,

Hotel,

Commercial office space.

“The facilities will also be available to the local community on a pay and play basis,” the LG said.

DDA officials said the arena will promote sporting events in the Capital while also changing the face of Dwarka sub-city. “This is the first such project by DDA in a public private partnership mode. The area of the sports facility is 6.4 lakh square feet, while the facility will also have 3.45 lakh square feet of commercial facilities,” an official said.

At present, DDA has 15 sports complexes, 3 mini sports complexes, 2 public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multigyms. India’s first public golf course, the Qutab Golf Course, is also run by DDA.

The authority is also developing Centres of Excellence for many sports including wrestling, weight lifting, boxing, judo, kabaddi, tennis, shooting, football and hockey in various sectors of Dwarka and Centre of Excellence for aquatic sports at Sector 33, Rohini. A public golf course is being developed at Sector 24 Dwarka, a DDA official said.