E-Rickshaw Killed After Drunk Delhi Cop’s Car Hits Vehicle; Family Demands Compensation, Justice

An e-rickshaw driver was killed after a speeding car being driven by a Delhi traffic police constable crashed into his three-wheeler on Saturday.

Delhi News: An e-rickshaw driver was killed after his a speeding car– allegedly driven by a drunk police constable– rammed his vehicle in west Delhi’s Mayapuri area on Saturday. A day after the accident, the victim’s family demanded adequate compensation and strict action against the accused policeman.

On Saturday, 40-year-old Amit Jha, died, after he was injured in a road accident when his three-wheeler was hit by a speeding car driven by a constable of the Delhi Traffic Police. Talking to reporters, Jha’s family on Sunday said the deceased was the only earning member of the house and demanded legal action against the police constable allegedly responsible for his death.

“My maternal uncle was the only earning person in his house. We request the government to help the family members financially and take strict action against the accused,” Ashish Kumar, a nephew of Jha, told news agency PTI.

According to the police, Amit Jha, a resident of Sagarpur, suffered critical injuries after a speeding car being driven by constable Mukesh Kumar crashed into his e-rickshaw on Saturday afternoon. The rickshaw driver was waiting for passengers in Mayapuri when the mishap occurred.

Jha sustained critical injuries in the accident and was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he died during treatment on Saturday.

“The errant driver is posted with the Delhi Traffic Police unit and lives in the Mayapuri police station barrack,” a senior police officer said.

A case was registered against Mukesh Kumar under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused constable was medically examined to ascertain if he was drunk at the time of the accident and later arrested, the senior police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

