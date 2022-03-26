New Delhi: India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday marked Earth Hour by dimming its lights at 8.30 pm for global action on climate change. Earth Hour, which is being marked around the world, calls for greater awareness and more sparing use of resources, especially fossil fuels that produce carbon gases and lead to global warming.Also Read - Climate Change Impacts 'Grave, Irreversible'; 3.6 Billion People 'Highly Vulnerable': UN | Top Points

In a video shared by ANI, the lights at India Gate were dimmed at exact 8.30 pm today (March 26) to mark Earth Hour.

#WATCH | India Gate dims the light to mark the #EarthHour2022 in Delhi People around the world switch off lights in support of nature & the planet on 26 March 2022, between 8:30pm-9:30pm. pic.twitter.com/wtYoF7RI9E — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

Every year, Earth Hour is celebrated across the world on the last Saturday of March. Beginning in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people joining in. Earth Hour is now one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment. The movement engages supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, all taking action to ensure a brighter future for people and the planet.

Earth Hour has also gone far beyond the symbolic action of switching off – it has become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people and collective action.