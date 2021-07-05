New Delhi: A mild earthquake has hit the national capital on Monday night. Tremors were felt across NCR and nearby areas at around 10.36 PM. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck 10-kilometres north of Jhajjar in Haryana.cHowever, there was no immediate report of casualties or damage anywhere in the region. Also Read - Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour in Parts of National Capital Brings Respite From Blistering Heatwaves, Mercury Dips | Watch

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/9csmviZyai pic.twitter.com/89Jl1AVWUf — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 5, 2021

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Looking at the frequent earthquakes, the NCS has deployed several earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of seismic activity in and around the national capital.

Meanwhile, several residents of Delhi and Haryana’s Gurugram took to social media to report about the tremors.

People rushing to Twitter to tweet about the #earthquake in Delhi pic.twitter.com/yfScWTN0IC — Rudrank Riyam (@rudrankriyam) July 5, 2021

As per the analysis of satellite images, active faults were observed at various locations such as Kamla Nehru Ridge, Wazirabad and Timarpur in Delhi; Sonipat, Sohna, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh districts in Haryana; Jhunjhunu and Alwar district of Rajasthan; and Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, other parts of the world also felt an earthquake on Monday. Myanmar felt an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 and Bhutan (magnitude 2.9). An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was also felt in China on Monday. Yet, another earthquake of magnitude 3.7 had struck Gujarat’s Kutch district in the early hours of Sunday. The epicentre of this earthquake was located 19 km North-North East of Dudhai.