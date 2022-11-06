Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Jolts Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
A mild earthquake jolted the national capital and neighbouring regions on Sunday morning around 8:35 am.
New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolted the national capital and neighbouring regions on Sunday morning around 8:33 am. The earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi this morning, confirmed the National Center for Seismology.
Also Read:
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yKe188oYKK@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/fVmaobLVlM
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 6, 2022
According to the NCS, the earthquake felt had an intensity of 5km depth and 30.67 latitudes and 78.60 longitudes. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India,” it tweeted.
More details awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.