Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Jolts Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolted the national capital and neighbouring regions on Sunday morning around 8:33 am. The earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi this morning, confirmed the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yKe188oYKK@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/fVmaobLVlM — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 6, 2022

According to the NCS, the earthquake felt had an intensity of 5km depth and 30.67 latitudes and 78.60 longitudes. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India,” it tweeted.

More details awaited.