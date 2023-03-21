Home

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.5 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across North India Including Delhi | LIVE Updates

Delhi Earthquake Live Updates: The epicenter of the earthquake is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

Earthquake: The National Centre for Seismology said an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 10:17 PM IST.

Earthquake Hits Delhi: A massive earthquake struck the national capital on Tuesday night at 10:25 PM and tremors were felt across different places in North India including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. The earthquake tremors were felt for several seconds. The National Centre for Seismology said an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 10:17 PM IST.

Soon after the tremors were felt, the local residents were seen running away from home to safer places. Taking to Twitter, several users shared the video and images of the earthquake in Delhi.

According to initial reports, the earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitudes has hit countries including Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The epicenter of the earthquake is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

After the tremors were felt, locals were seen rushing out of their homes in the northern Indian states including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Earthquake Hits Delhi: Watch Videos, Photos

In Uttar Pradesh, the locals were seen rushing out of their houses in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India.

The affected countries due to the earthquake include Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

