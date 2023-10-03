Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Strikes Delhi: See Photos, Videos in Noida, Greater Noida

Earthquake was felt in Delhi, NCR and tremors were also felt in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Hapur, and Amroha.

GeoNet said more than 14,000 people had reported feeling the shake, some as far north as Auckland in the North Island.

New Delhi: Massive tremors were felt in the national capital and NCR after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit neighbouring Nepal. The National Centre for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake was Nepal. Notably, the first earthquake hit Nepal at 2:25 pm before being hit by the second at 2:51 pm. As per the initial assessments by National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake is 5 km and magnitude is 6.2.

Trending Now

National Centre for Seismology said two earthquakes hit Nepal on Tuesday – the first had 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale that hit Nepal at 2:25 pm. The other measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:51 pm.

You may like to read

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information Download the BhooKamp App,” the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.

#WATCH | Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Noida Sector 75 in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/dABzrVoyVw — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

The earthquake which lasted for more than 40 seconds, triggered panic with residents rushing out of their homes. Many were seen running out of their homes and offices after the earthquake struck the city.

Many employees were also seen running out of their office to safer place after the earthquake.

As soon as the tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR, videos of people evacuating buildings flooded the social media.

Apart from Delhi, the earthquake was also felt in in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Hapur, and Amroha as well. Several parts of Uttarakhand also experienced tremors following the back-to-back earthquakes in Nepal and Delhi.

People rushed out of their buildings in Dehradun as strong tremors were felt in different parts of north India. Visuals from the Secretariat.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | People rushed out of their buildings in Dehradun as strong tremors were felt in different parts of north India. Visuals from the Secretariat. As per National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at… pic.twitter.com/Cz7gczdMbr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

Soon after the earthquake, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stepped out of Nirman Bhawan, along with others, as strong tremors hit different parts of north India.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stepped out of Nirman Bhawan, along with others, as strong tremors hit different parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/8EbNFX4b46 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

No casualties or damages have been reported as of yet. The Delhi Police posted on social media platform X saying, “Hey Delhi people! We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES