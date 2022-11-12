5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal, Tremors Felt Across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad | Live Updates

New Delhi: A major earthquake was felt in the national capital on Saturday at around 8 PM and tremors were felt across NCR. The tremors prompted many to rush out of their houses and offices. As per initial reports, the tremors lasted for nearly 5 seconds and were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well.

Notably, this is the second time that tremors have been felt in the NCR in less than a week. On Tuesday night, strong tremors were felt in Delhi around 2 AM after a 6.3 magnitude struck Nepal. As per the updates from the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was about 10 km. In the earthquake, about six persons were killed and eight others injured in Nepal.

Apart from Delhi, the tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others.

The National Center for Seismology said the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground and the quake was of 5.4 magnitudes.

“An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” the National Center for Seismology added.

On July 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 147 km ESE of Kathmandu at 8.13 am IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between Kathmandu and Pokhara. It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.