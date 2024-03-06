ED Files Fresh Complaint Against Delhi CM Kejriwal for Skipping Summonses in Excise Policy Case

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra has listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a fresh complaint before a Delhi court seeking the prosecution of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in a money laundering case. According to the officials, the latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had earlier moved a local court seeking Kejriwal’s prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The court of ACMM Malhotra has listed this matter (regarding summonses no. 1 to 3) for hearing on March 16.

Why Kejriwal Is Not Appearing Before the Enforcement Directorate?

Kejriwal, 55, had called all the ED summonses “illegal” and informed the agency last time that he could be questioned via a videoconferencing link after March 12.

“We have not done anything wrong nor are we trying to hide,” he had said at a press conference on March 4, the day he was asked to join the probe according to the ED’s eighth summons.

The ED has filed the fresh complaint under Section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 63(4) of the PMLA that speaks about “a person who intentionally disobeys any direction” along with sections 190(1)(a) (receiving a complaint of facts which constitute such offence) and 200 (evidence of witnesses on oath) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for non-attendance in compliance of Section 50 (powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence, etc.) of the PMLA.

Kejriwal’s name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency has said that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal regarding the preparation of the excise policy for 2021-22.

(With PTI Inputs)

