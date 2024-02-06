ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, Others Over Kickback Charges From DJB For AAP

The ED officials searched over 10 places in New Delhi from 7 am under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED raids are related to a probe concerning alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the Delhi Jal Board. (File)

ED Raids Delhi CM’s PA: Probing the charges that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received backhanders amounting to Rs 17 crore through irregularities in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tender, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the premises of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and others on Tuesday, said official sources adding that this action is part of a money laundering investigation focusing on alleged bribes that were garnered through irregularities in the DJB tendering process and purportedly channelled as election funds to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Trending Now

The ED officials searched over 10 places in New Delhi from 7 am under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

You may like to read

Among the places where the federal agency carried out search operations include the residences of Bibhav Kumar, former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar, the office of AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national treasurer ND Gupta, and the premises of Chartered Accountant (CA) Pankaj Mangal and others associated with the AAP.

Reacting to the ED action, Delhi minister Atishi accused the authorities of attempting to “intimidate” the AAP.

For the unversed, the raids by the investigating agency are related to a probe concerning alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for which the ED had previously arrested retired Jal Board chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora and contractor Anil Kumar Aggarwal on January 31.

The money laundering case originated from a CBI FIR that alleged corruption and bribery in the Delhi Jal Board which is under the precinct of the Delhi government.

According to the CBI’s FIR, retired Jal Board chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora awarded contracts to NKG Infrastructure Ltd. for a total cost of Rs 38 crore, despite the company’s failure to meet the technical eligibility criteria.

The ED claims that the said company, NKG Infrastructure Ltd., secured the bid by submitting forged documents and the investigation further indicated that the contract was inflated, allowing inducements to be collected back from the contractors.

The officials also alleged that Arora was aware of the fact that the company does not meet the technical eligibility claiming that he received the money both in cash and bank accounts and passed these alleged kickbacks to Bibhav Kumar, Shalab Kumar, Pankaj Mangal, and others and the kickbacks were also passed on as election funds to the AAP.

Out of the contract value of Rs 38 crore, only about Rs 17 crore was spent on the tender work while the remaining funds were allegedly siphoned off under the guise of various false expenses, including bribes and election funds.

Interestingly, the ED raids came on a day Atishi claimed in a press conference that the ED had “deleted” audio recordings of witness statements in certain cases, including the excise policy probe involving AAP functionaries.

The ED has denied the claims and said that the agency was proposing to take legal action against the Delhi minister and that no recording was deleted adding that the audio recording of interrogations began only in October 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.