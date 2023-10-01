Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Sath: Delhi All Geared Up For Mega Sunday With Shramdaan For Swachhata Drive

Prime Minister’s national call to action for “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Sath” will take centre stage on Sunday, 1 October 2023 across the nation.

The Delhi civic body is planning to organize a minimum of two events in each of the city’s 250 wards and 500 sites have been adopted for cleanliness.

Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Sath: Come one, come all! Join hands and make a collective and consolidated effort to create a cleaner India. Prime Minister’s national call to action for “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Sath” will take centre stage on Sunday, 1 October 2023 across the nation. Every city, every block, and every street is gearing up to make way for one hour of shramdaan for Swachhata on 1 October. The national capital is all set to contribute its own bit to the mega Swachhata drive.

The Delhi civic body is planning to organize a minimum of two events in each of the city’s 250 wards and 500 sites have been adopted for cleanliness. The preparations are in full swing with a number of leading organizations coming forward to adopt sites for Swachhata. NGO Sri Sri Art of Living has adopted slum areas in Delhi to spread awareness through a Pad Yatra, Nukkad Natak, etc. NGO Chintan will align with citizens from local communities to clean nearby areas.

Meanwhile, stickers to create awareness regarding the ongoing Swatchta Hi Sewa (SHS) campaign have been placed on all garbage vehicles, swachhata jingles are being run on all door-to-door collection vehicles, circle wise nodal officers have also been assigned the responsibility of coordinating with sanitation, horticulture and civil department for carrying out sanitation drive at identified areas in form of plog runs, sweeping of roads/colony parks areas. 2,000 school students have been visiting Garbage transfer stations and MRF centers where waste management demonstrations have been arranged for them to invoke a sense of responsibility towards waste and its management.

Apart from this, hotels, clubs, hostels, old-age homes, RWAs, and financial and religious institutions have also been carrying out sanitation drives in NDMC areas in the run-up to the 1 October extravaganza.

The dissemination of the programme details is being done through door-to-door campaigns, garbage collection vehicles etc. All public representatives including ministers, mayor, MPs, MLAs, local councillors, and MCD brand ambassadors will be invited to join the cleanliness drives and motivate common citizens to join the campaign and make it a milestone in India’s Swachhata journey. Over 7 lakh sites have already been adopted across the nation for Swachhata drives on 1 October.

