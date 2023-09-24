Endangered Birds Of Prey Rescued By Wildlife SOS In Delhi

The black kite was unable to fly and was seen sitting still under a chair in the stadium’s seating area.

Bird Rescue: In a recent display of compassion, an employee at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium spotted a black kite inside its premises. The bird was unable to fly and was seen sitting still under a chair in the stadium’s seating area. Concerned for the bird’s safety, the individual immediately contacted Wildlife SOS on its emergency rescue helpline (+91 9871963535).

After the NGO’s Rapid Response Unit reached the location, the team members found the bird in a state of dehydration, following which they provided water and transferred it to a transit facility. The kite is currently under medical observation to ensure it recuperates safely from the ordeal and will be released once declared fit by the Wildlife SOS veterinary team.

Priyanka Gupta, the rescue caller who informed Wildlife SOS said, “When I first observed the bird, it appeared to be injured. Hence, I looked online for an animal rescue helpline and contacted Wildlife SOS. I am thankful for their swift assistance.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “We get numerous calls for kite rescues from across Delhi-NCR. Generally, birds are seen on the ground due to a lack of access to water, which ultimately causes dehydration. Hence, the first thing our team ensured, in this case, was to provide drinking water to hydrate the bird. We thank the rescue caller for alerting Wildlife SOS to this emergency. It shows a high level of compassion on their part and sets an example for others to follow.”

On the same day, the NGO’s Rapid Response Unit was called into action when it had to rescue another bird. This time, it was a spotted owlet that had taken shelter inside a store in the Malviya Nagar area. The bird was safely extricated by the rescuers and has been placed under medical observation.

The Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit provides round-the-clock service to rescue and relocate birds and other wild animals who are injured, in distress, or caught in conflict situations. They also conduct workshops and awareness programmes to sensitise people to the presence of urban wildlife and encourage peaceful co-existence.

