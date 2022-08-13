New Delhi: Efforts to evacuate people from vulnerable areas intensified as Yamuna river continues to rise beyond danger mark. In the meantime, a flood alert has been issued in the national capital after a weather forecast said the water level is likely to touch the 206-metre mark around 5 PM and remain stable thereafter.Also Read - Delhi Rain Latest Update: City to Receive More Rainfall on Saturday, Traffic Advisory Issued For Commuters

The Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi this morning. Giving details, the flood control room said the water level reached 205.99 metres at 5 AM. The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres around 4 PM on Friday following heavy rain in upper catchment areas, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

Delhi | People living in areas along the banks of Yamuna river are being shifted to safer places as the water level rises in the river "Jhuggis are being vacated and people are facing the problem of food and shelter. People are being asked to go to Shastri park," says a local pic.twitter.com/C0jeDbwVnM — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

Speaking to PTI, East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said around 2,300 people had been evacuated from low-lying areas in his district and moved to safer places till Friday night. Evacuation efforts will be intensified today, he added.

The flood alert was issued when the discharge rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar crosses the 1 lakh-cusecs mark.

The flood control department on Thursday advised all sector officers to keep a vigil in their respective areas and take necessary action at vulnerable points by deploying the requisite number of quick-reaction teams to warn people residing within river embankments.

As part of the rescue preparation, over 34 boats and mobile pumps have been deployed in low-lying areas.

“Around 37,000 people who live in Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding. A flood control plan has been with all departments concerned,” Banka said.

People evacuated from low-lying areas in the floodplains are being shifted to temporary structures like tents and permanent buildings like schools in safer areas.

(With inputs from PTI)