‘Even Court Realised’..,: BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj Attacks Kejriwal After Delhi Court Refuses To Stay ED Summons

New Delhi: In a major blow to Delhi Chife Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday reserved an order on the stay of summons which were issued to him on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) complaints. Kejriwal has contested the court’s summons after acknowledgment of two complaints filed by the central agency, alleging his non-compliance with the summonses. Now, the Delhi CM has to appear before the ED after order of the court. Reacting to it, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj stated that even the court realised that CM Kejriwal is running away from summons. “Rouse Avenue Court has denied giving a stay on orders of the Magistrate. Now CM Arvind Kejriwal will have to physically appear before the ED. Even the courts of this country have well realised by now that Arvind Kejriwal is running away from summons. Under the PMLA act, it is mandatory to appear before the central agency/body whenever you are summoned..,” she said.

#WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the ED after orders of the Rouse Avenue Court, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj says, “Rouse Avenue Court has denied giving a stay on orders of the Magistrate. Now CM Arvind Kejriwal will have to physically appear before the ED. Even… pic.twitter.com/IA8bJdfYdC — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Meanwhile, security has been tightened outside Rouse Avenue Court as CM Kejriwal is expected to appear before the Court in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security heightened outside Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is likely to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. pic.twitter.com/Mfon7Ijug4 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

On Friday, a sessions court of Rouse Avenue court refused to stay the summons issued to the Delhi Chief Minister based on complaints filed by central agency for continuously skipping summons in a money laundering case in connection with alleged liquor policy case.

Additional session judge Rakesh Syal gave his direction to the Delhi CM to present before the metropolitan magistrate in order to get an exemption to appear in front of the probe agency, PTI reported.

Earlier, CM Arvind Kejriwal moved to Delhi’s sessions court against the order passed by additional chief metropolitan magistrate directing him to physically appear before the court on March 16.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate has filed two complaints before the court seeking the Delhi CM’s prosecution for skipping multiple summons. The central agency wants to record his statement in connection to the excise policy and allegation of bribery. But CM Kejriwal, till date, skipped eight summons – March 4, February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, and December 22 and November 2 last year.

Delhi Excise Policy Case

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Kejriwal, the Delhi government rolled out an excise policy in 2021-22, aimed at bolstering the city’s alcohol market. This marked a shift from focusing on sales volume to levying licensing fees on traders, complemented by a grand promise of revamping stores for an elevated shopping experience. Unfortunately, the policy hit a roadblock due to corruption allegations made by VK Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, resulting in its annulment and the initiation of a detailed CBI probe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) suggested that Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had reportedly received a handsome kickback of Rs 100 crores for sealing the excise policy. The ED pointed out that a substantial part of this illicit earning was put to use for financing the party’s political campaign in Goa. The investigative agency’s filing unveiled the involvement of an entity known as the ‘South Group’ in these alleged malpractices.

