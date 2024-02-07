Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court to Hear ED’s Complaint Against Kejriwal For Skipping Summons

The ED moved Delhi court after Kejriwal skipped ED summons for the fifth time concerning the money laundering probe connected to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under scanner.

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital will on Wednesday hear the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) complaint against Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged non-compliance with the agency’s summons in the money laundering case in liquor policy.

Earlier on February 3, the ED filed a complaint in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court saying Arvind Kejriwal is not complying with summons issued to him.

The development comes as Kejriwal has skipped ED summons for the fifth time, concerning the money laundering probe connected to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Earlier, he had ignored four summons issued on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, dismissing them as “illegal and politically motivated.”

The ED said it wants to record Kejriwal’s statement on matters such as policy formulation, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of bribery.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal said the officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) found nothing in the raids conducted at the residence of his party’s Rajya Sabha MP, ND Gupta, in connection with a money laundering probe.

In a post on X, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “The ED people also left the place of our party treasurer ND Gupta. Nothing was found there either.”

The ED on Tuesday conducted searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of its money laundering probe.

Meanwhile, the ED is considering taking legal action against Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi following allegations that the central agency deleted audio clips during an investigation into money laundering.

The ED officials termed the allegations of deleting audio clips completely false and malicious.

“AAP leader dated February 6, has raised false, baseless and malicious allegations against the Directorate of Enforcement. Allegations levelled against ED regarding the deletion of CCTV footage of certain accused persons are completely false and malicious,” officials said.

Officials pointed out that no audio recording was deleted by the agency sleuths, and the allegations were just to discredit the evidence against their misdeeds.

Earlier, Atishi called a press conference to “expose ED” and said, “For the last 2 years, AAP leaders have been threatened. In the name of this so-called liquor scam, someone’s house is raided, gets summoned, and is arrested. Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee.”

The Delhi minister also questioned the conduct of the agency during the probe into the alleged liquor scam.

The Delhi minister also questioned the conduct of the agency during the probe into the alleged liquor scam.