Excise Policy Case: The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended the then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari, days after Delhi Lt Gov VK Saxena approved the suspension and initiation of disciplinary proceedings for "serious lapses" against 11 officers of Excise dept in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.