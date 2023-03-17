Home

Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Court Extends Manish Sisodia’s ED Custody By 5 Days

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the excise policy scam. The ED also arrested Sisodia in the same case.

Manish Sisodia’s ED Custody Extended By Five Days: More trouble mounts on jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia as a Delhi Court on Friday extended Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for further five days in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the excise policy scam. The ED also arrested Sisodia in the same case.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court was told by the ED that important details have come up during Sisodia’s custody and he had to be confronted with other accused persons.

Sisodia’s Lawyer Opposes Extension Of Custody

“If, after investigating the case for seven months, they seek further custody, they have to show what have they got,” Sisodia’s lawyer asked in court. His lawyer further contended that there was no justification in seeking an extension of custody and that Sisodia was confronted only with four people during his earlier custody of seven days.

Sisodia Evasive, Guilty Of Destroying Evidence: ED

The central agency had argued that Sisodia had destroyed the evidence. “Within a span of one year, 14 phones have been destroyed and changed,” the agency claimed. “Sisodia has used phones purchased by others and SIM cards that are not in his name so that he can use them as a defence later. Even the phone used by him is not in his name,” the ED counsel had submitted.

On March 6, Judge Nagpal sent Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody in the CBI case, and he was lodged in the national capital’s Tihar jail.

