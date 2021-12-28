New Delhi: A level-I or yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi and further restrictions imposed on the movement of people under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of rising number of Covid cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. But what does an yellow alert actually mean?Also Read - Mini Lockdown Imposed in Delhi: Check Kejriwal Govt’s Latest Guidelines For Bars, Restaurants

For the unversed, the yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of non essential shops based on an odd even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses among others. Theoretically, yellow alert kicks in when the positivity rate of the virus crosses 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days. The positivity rate in Delhi has been above 0.5 per cent in past two days.

The GRAP is based on the positivity rate, new Covid cases as well as the availability of oxygen beds. There are four levels to this — yellow, amber, orange and red. Currently, the state is following a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am since Monday, December 27.

Here’s a list of restrictions implied under the yellow alert:

Schools and colleges will be closed. Shop of non-essential items will open on alternate days. Seating capacity in metro trains and public transport buses among others trimmed by half. Cinema halls and gyms to remain closed. Malls to stay open from 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis.

Delhi CM Kejriwal said it was unfortunate that people were visiting markets and malls without masks, and appealed to them to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. He said although cases were rising in Delhi, there was no increased consumption of medical oxygen or increased demand of beds and ICU facilities, which meant most people were getting treated at home.