Home

News

FAKE Alert! Delhi Man Poses As IAF Wing Commander To Get Free Treatment, Arrested

FAKE Alert! Delhi Man Poses As IAF Wing Commander To Get Free Treatment, Arrested

In a bizarre incident, a man posed as an IAF Wing Commander to get free treatment in the Air Force Hospital in Delhi and was arrested. Further investigation is underway...

Fake IAF Wing Commander

New Delhi: In an extremely bizarre incident, a Delhi man has been arrested for posing as an IAF Wing Commander. The man did this, to get free treatment at the Air Force Dental Hospital in Delhi. The Delhi man was posing as a wing commander of the Indian Air Force and was trying to seek entry at the Palam Air Force Station with the help of fake identity card on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The man has been arrested by the Delhi Police and further investigation is underway.

Trending Now

Delhi Man Poses As Fake IAF Wing Commander

As mentioned earlier, the Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old Vinayak Chadda who was posing as a fake Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander, to enter the Palam Air Force Station in Delhi. The accused is a resident of Malka Ganj in the national capital who has stopped by the Air Force personnel on Feb 21, when reached the second security condron after crossing the first one successfully. The police was then informed and he was arrested from the Palam Air Force Station. Further investigation is underway.

You may like to read

‘Fake’ IFS Wing Commander Wanted Free Treatment

If you are wondering why the Delhi man posed as the ‘IFS Wing Commander’, it was known during the interrogation, that he wanted to get treatment at the Air Force Dental Hospital where it would be done free of cost. He therefore tried to enter the hospital with a fake identity card. The police has found a total of five fake identity cards from the accused. A case has been registered against Chadda under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property),467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.