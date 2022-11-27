Minor Creates Fake Social Media IDs Of Two Delhi Girls To Take ‘Revenge’

The accused has been apprehended by the Cyber Team of North Delhi Police.

Minor Creates Fake Social Media IDs Of Two Delhi Girls To Take ‘Revenge’

Delhi Crime: To supposedly “take revenge” for insulting his mother, a juvenile allegedly sent vulgar messages to defame a minor girl and her sister by creating their fake IDs on Facebook and Instagram. The accused has been apprehended by the Cyber Team of North Delhi Police. It is reported that the minor had been nursing a grudge against the girls for the past two years. Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Delhi said that a complaint was received at Police Station Cyber North regarding harassment on social media by an unknown person.

“Inspector Pawan Tomar apprehended the juvenile on the basis of technical surveillance,” said Kalsi. During the inquiry, a statement from the minor girl was recorded in which she alleged that someone has created fake IDs on Facebook and Instagram in her and her sister’s name.

“They told the police that they were being harassed by posting their photographs and videos. Vulgar messages were also sent to the complainant from these alleged Instagram IDs. On the basis of the complaint, we lodged a case at PS Cyber North and an investigation was taken up,” said the police.

During the course of the investigation, the details of the alleged Instagram and Facebook profiles were obtained, including the IP addresses and mobile number used in the registration of the alleged profile.

The details of these IP addresses were further obtained from the concerned mobile operators, from where the mobile number and IMEI No. used in the offence were found and the identity of the alleged person was ascertained.

“In 2020, the mother of the juvenile had a quarrel with one Shahid Malik. The juvenile told us that his mother was scolded by Malik and his daughters. He then decided to take revenge and created fake Instagram and Facebook IDs. He used to follow the complainant and her sister on their Instagram IDs from where he used to take pictures and videos of both and post them on the fake ID,” said the police adding that the accused had made several IDs of both sisters which he later deleted. Right now, only two Facebook IDs are running. Recently he had chatted with the complainant on her Instagram ID in which he had written vulgar messages to the complainant.