Farmers’ March: Section 144 Imposed On Delhi-UP Borders, Public Gatherings BANNED

Ahead of the Farmers' Delhi Chalo March on February 13, 2024 the Delhi Police has invoked Section 144 on the Delhi-UP Borders and North-East Delhi. Public gatherings, arms and all vehicles carrying protestors are banned.

New Delhi: Various farmer associations are conducting a ‘Chalo Delhi’ March from Haryana to Delhi, in order to bring the Centre’s attention towards their demands, specifically the enactment of law which ensures the minimum support price (MSP) for the crops. Ahead of the Farmers’ Protest on February 13, 2024, the government of Haryana has imposed Section 144 in Panchkula and other districts of the state; internet, dongle and bulk SMS services have also been banned for three days and a traffic advisory has been issued. Apart from the Haryana Govt, the Delhi Government has also issued a traffic advisory and has imposed Section 144 on the Delhi-UP Borders and parts of the city; public gatherings, arms and vehicles carrying protestors are banned. Know all details…

