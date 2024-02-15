Farmers Protest 2.0: Delhi Police Stock Up Tear Gas Shells To Thwart 'Dilli Chalo'

Farmers Protest 2.0: Delhi Police Order 30,000 Tear Gas Shells To Thwart ‘Dilli Chalo’

Delhi Police has stocked up a large number of tear gas shells and ordered 30,000 more as it prepares to prevent the Punjab farmers from marching into the national capital as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' protest.

olice use tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Farmers Protest 2.0: The Delhi Police has ordered over 30,000 tear gas canisters as they prepare to thwart the efforts of Punjab farmers from entering the national capital under their ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest. Citing Delhi Police sources, a PTI report said the force is determined not to let the protesting farmers from the neighbouring state to enter the national capital should they advance.

Currently, a horde of farmers from Punjab are camped at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana seeking to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands. The farmers were prevented from marching towards Delhi by the Haryana Police, who halted them near Ambala, about about 200 kilometers from the capital city.

Security forces have used tear gas shells in a bid to disperse the protesting farmers.

Fresh stock of tear gas shells

An official said the Delhi Police has stocked up a large number of tear gas shells and ordered 30,000 more from the BSF’s Tear Smoke Unit (TSU) located at Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as they prepare to prevent the farmers from marching into Delhi.

The freshly ordered shells are being brought to Delhi from Gwalior, he said, adding that the Delhi Police had stocked up on tear gas canisters ahead of last year’s G20 summit and has placed a fresh order in the wake of farmers’ agitation.

Another officer said the age of each tear gas shell is three years after which their impact slowly weakens, but they are used upto seven years for practice purposes by the forces, PTI reported.

Under the Delhi Police norms, once a stock gets acquired, the shells are distributed to the district police and other units of the force.

An officer said that in view of the farmers’ protest, the fresh stock may be distributed to the outer, outer-north and east district police — under whose jurisdiction the potential protest sites in the national capital fall.

All arrangements in place

The Delhi Police has made all logistical arrangements to stop the farmers at the Singhu (Sonipat side), Tikri (Bahadurgarh side) and Ghazipur (Ghaziabad side) borders.

Tikri comes under outer, Singhu under outer-north and Ghazipur in east district.

The security personnel deployed at these borders are already equipped with a large number of tear gas shells, water cannons and other anti-riot equipment.

The personnel deployed at the borders have been strictly asked to ensure not a single farmer or their tractor-trolley enters into the jurisdiction of the national capital.

The Delhi Police has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for a month — banning an assembly of five or more people, processions or rallies and the entry of tractor-trolleys ferrying people.

On the farmers who have gathered near the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana near Ambala, the Haryana police has also used tear gas shells, some of which they air-dropped through drones on protesting farmers.

The farmers seek to march to the national capital to press the Centre to agree to their various demands including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price of crops, implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, loan waiver among others.

(With PTI inputs)

