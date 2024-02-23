Farmers Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Check Routes, Diversions

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in wake of the farmers protest. Check diversions, closed routes and other details here.

Large number of farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' March, in Patiala on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Farmers Protest: The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in wake of the farmers’ protest which is set to resume on Friday. As per the advisory, vehicular traffic will be affected on the national capital’s borders as pickets and checkpoints have been set up to prevent the protesting farmers from marching into the city.

Trending Now

Delhi Police traffic advisory

Due to heavy arrangements at the city borders, Delhi police has asked commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

You may like to read

Traffic diverted on these routes

As per the advisory, traffic will be affected due to the deployment of pickets and checking at the Jheel Khurd Border, Mandi Border, Aaya Nagar Border, DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Badarpur, Palla, Surajkund and Karni Singh shooting range.

Inbound and outbound traffic from Haryana is being routed through Zero Palla, Singhu School Toll, Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabad and Lampur. However, traffic at these borders remains heavy throughout the day. Vehicles are being allowed after due checking, the advisory said.

Other Diversions

Commuters going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram etc. via the Rohtak Road, Najafgarh-Jharoda Road and Najafgarh-Dhansa Road are advised to use the Najafgarh-Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk, Najafgarh-Daurala Road from Najafgarh and Najafgarh-Chhawla road from Najafgarh to enter Haryana, the advisory said.

The traffic coming from Gurugram side on NH 8 are advised to take MG Road from

IFFCO Chowk and Shankar Chowk, it said.

The traffic coming from Kapashera Border will be directed towards Samalkha-T-Point through Kapashera Chowk and will take right turn towards NH- 8.

Goods vehicles will not be allowed from Najafgarh towards Kapashera Chowk on the Najafgarh-Bijwasan Road. Light vehicles will be diverted towards Bajghera border and Kapashera border coming from Najafgarh side, the advisory stated.

Which routes are closed and open?

NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been completely closed for general traffic. Other connected roads going towards NH-44, Sonipat/Panipat are also affected but open for general public, the advisory said.

Two lanes of NH-9 and as many of NH-24 at the Ghazipur Border are open for general public. Similarly, two lanes of DND are also open for commuters. However, there is slow movement and as such commuters are advised to avoid these stretches specially during peak hours, it stated.

Farmers’ Protest

Thousands of farmers seeking to march to the national capital remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana agitating for their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.