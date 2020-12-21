The farmers’ protest against the Modi government’s contentious farm bills entered Day 26 on Monday. Continuing with their stir, the farmers have decided to observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the Centre’s new agri laws and halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. Also Read - Centre Invites Protesting Farmers For Next Round of Talks, Seeks New Date For Meeting

Amid the ongoing agitation at border areas of the national capital, Delhi Police on Monday closed Tikri, Dhansa borders for traffic movement. "Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement," Delhi Police tweeted.

Besides Tikri and Dhansa borders, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are also closed and traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.The Delhi police have also requested the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road, and National Highway number 44.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44,” Delhi Police said in a subsequent tweet.

As farmer unions continue with their protest to demand repeal of the three agriculture laws, the Central government on Sunday invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation.

Farmers have been agitating at the gates of the national capital since November 26 against the recently enacted three farm laws — the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.