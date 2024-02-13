Farmers’ Protest: Key Demands Of Kisan That Remain Unsolved!

Delhi Chalo: The protesting farmers are going to start their massive agitation -'Delhi Chalo'- march today, February 13. Security measures at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders to stop any untoward incident. Here are the key demands of Kisan that remain unsolved.

New Delhi: The massive protest ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by the protesting farmers will start on Tuesday to push the Centre to address their demands. One of their prime demands is enacting a law guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for corps – a major lifeline for the Kisans facing market uncertainties. Other key points of the demands revolved around the repeal of the Electricity Act 2020, the withdrawal of cases against farmers’ movement protestors, and compensation for farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri among others. After negotiations continued post-midnight and an agreement was reached on these issues, the farmers maintained their steadfast resolve, emphasizing that the promises made by the government two years ago had not been fulfilled.

The meeting revealed the Centre’s willingness to withdraw cases against farmers that were lodged during the massive agitation in 2020-21. However, the protesters stick to the legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), underscoring its importance as a cornerstone of their demands.

The leaders of the protesters, like Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (Non-Political) Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s Sarwan Singh Pandher, expressed scepticism in regards to the Centre’s commitment to fulfilling the major demands.

