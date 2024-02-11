Home

Farmers Protest On Feb 13: Delhi On High Alert, Haryana Issues Traffic Advisory Amid Internet Ban

Ahead of the Farmers Protest from Haryana to Delhi on Feb 13, Delhi has been put on high alert and a traffic advisory has also been issued by the Haryana government. Know about it all...

Farmers Protest (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The government of Haryana has issued several orders including internet ban and imposition of Section 144 among others, ahead of the Farmers’ March scheduled to take place from Haryana to New Delhi, on February 13, 2024. The march is being organised as a protest by various farmer associations with farmer leaders like Jagjit Singh Dallewal, United Kisan Morcha Apolitical and Sarban Singh Pandher Kisan Mazdoor Morcha being part of it. Ahead of the march, apart from Haryana government, Delhi is also on high-alert and is preparing for any kind of violence or outrage. Haryana Government has also issued a traffic advisory for commuters to avoid areas that may have congestion or traffic. Here’s all you need to know…

Farmers Protest On Feb 13: Delhi On High Alert

As mentioned earlier, Delhi is on high alert ahead of the farmers protest in the national capital on February 13, 2024. Tight security is being maintained on the borders of Delhi and the Delhi Police is on high alert regarding the march. The protest has been called for by the farmers to pressurize the Centre to address and look into the former’s demands including enactment of law which ensures the minimum support price (MSP) for the crops.

Haryana Govt Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Farmers March

Haryana Govt Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Farmers March