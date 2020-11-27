Delhi Chalo: The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers who had reached the Singhu border as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, a senior police officer said. Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Defying Barricades, Water Cannons, Farmers Push Through Haryana; Security Beefed Up at Border Crossings | Key Points

The shells were fired at the border point which connects Delhi with Haryana.The police officer said, "We are using tear gas to disperse protesting farmers. We are also informing them that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, any kind of rally and dharna is not allowed."

“They have been denied permission and legal action will be taken against them if they still try to enter Delhi,” the officer further said. Security has been strengthened at the border and sand-laden trucks and water cannons have been stationed.