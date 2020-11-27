Delhi Chalo: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday urged the Central government to initiate talk with the Kisan Unions and defuse tense situation at the Delhi borders. “Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urges the Centre to immediately initiate talks with Kisan Unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders,” the Chief Minister’s Office said. Also Read - Tear Gas, Water Cannons: 10 Pictures & Videos to Show How Farmers Who Feed Us Are Being Treated | Watch

On Thursday, Singh had launched a scathing attack against his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for preventing the protest march of the farmers towards Delhi. While Singh slammed Khattar for stopping farmers from moving towards the national capital, terming it as totally undemocratic and unconstitutional, the latter told the Punjab chief minister to stop inciting innocent farmers.

Singh took to Twitter for lashing out at his counterpart in Haryana after farmers were stopped from entering the state to move towards Delhi. Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state for their protest march.

Why is @mlkhattar govt in Haryana stopping the farmers from moving to Delhi? The tyrannical use of brute force against peacefully protesting farmers is totally undemocratic and unconstitutional, said Singh in a tweet.

He said farmers have been peacefully protesting in Punjab against the farm laws for two months.

Why is Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don’t the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway, Singh asked. The Punjab chief minister said that the constitutional right of farmers were being oppressed on Constitution Day.