Farmers To Stop Supply Of Vegetables, Fruits, Milk To Delhi Following Police Action On Wrestlers

The wrestlers have been protesting in front of Jantar Mantar since last month demanding the removal of the Wrestling Federation (WFI) chief Brij Bhusan Charan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing female wrestlers.

New Delhi, May 28 (ANI): Police personnel detain wrestler Sangeeta Phogat during the protest march from Jantar Mantar to New Parliament House against the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

New Delhi: The protesting wrestlers left Delhi on Monday after Sunday’s clash with the police at Jantar Mantar. The police said that they had given all possible facilities to the wrestlers who were protesting for 38 days, but on Sunday “these people broke the law”.

Deputy Police Commissioner Suman Nalwa said, “If the wrestlers ask for permission to protest next time, we will send them to another place, not Jantar Mantar. Actually, after the clash on Sunday, wrestler Sakshi said that now she will do “Satyagraha” at Jantar Mantar.

Mahila Mahapanchayat was called in front of the new Parliament building on Sunday. Wrestlers took out a march to go there and also broke the barricades. During this, there was also a clash with the police. After this many wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia were detained. Although later they were released.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 109 people including wrestlers under charges like spreading riots and obstructing government work. There is a provision of imprisonment for up to 7 years in these sections.

On the other hand, the Khaps and farmers in Jind held a panchayat and announced that they will stop the supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, and other goods to Delhi. Like the farmer’s movement, Delhi will be surrounded from all sides.

On Sunday, the protesting wrestlers were removed from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and allegedly manhandled by Delhi Police during their march to the new parliament building.

The police also detained all the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with their supporters, and further removed the tents installed at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

The wrestlers have been protesting in front of Jantar Mantar since last month demanding the removal of the Wrestling Federation (WFI) chief Brij Bhusan Charan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing female wrestlers.

