Father-Son Shot At By Neighbour Over Car Parking Dispute In Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar, Both Critical

At least 10 to 12 rounds of bullets were fired at the son and his father by the neighbor. The duo’s condition is serious. They are undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Patparganj.

New Delhi: A father-son was shot at over car parking issue in the C-9 block of Delhi’s Yamuna Nagar area. The incident took place when the victims returned home from their work and saw a car blocking the nearby road. When they urged the car owner to remove his vehicle, they started to abuse and threaten them. Soon, one person from the group fired bullets injuring both father and son. The victims have been identified as Virendra Kumar Agarwal and his son, Sachin.

Delhi | Soon after the car owner gathered 10-15 people with guns. Then, one person from this group fired bullets injuring my father & brother. My father who is in critical condition & brother injured are admitted to a private hospital: Saurabh Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/lgS397HoiS — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

According to a report in India Today, at least 10 to 12 rounds of bullets were fired at the son and his father by the neighbor.

The duo’s condition is serious. They are undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Patparganj. Police officials reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter.

