Fellow Students Tie Nylon Thread On Class 2 Student’s Private Parts In Delhi School; Probe Underway

An eight-year-old boy has been hospitalised after a group of students allegedly tied nylon thread on his private part at a New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) school in the Kidwai Nagar area.

Delhi: Police said the victim is a Class 2 student of Atal Adrash School in Kidwai Nagar. (Representational Image)

The incident came to light when the minor boy’s parents took him for a bath on Wednesday. Police said the victim is a Class 2 student of Atal Adrash School in Kidwai Nagar. He was taken to a nearby hospital and admitted there after his parents came to know about the incident. Hospital authorities later informed the police about the incident.

“The victim is a class-2 student of Atal Adrash School, Kidwai Nagar. A nylon-type thread was tied on his private part by his fellow students, and the parents of the kid found it during bath on Wednesday,” the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Officials said that the boy was taken to the hospital, and a PCR call was received from the hospital. Following the information, a team of police officials visited the hospital for his medical.

As per police and doctors, the children’s condition was stable but still under observation in hospital. “The kid’s condition is normal but he is still under observation. He will be taken to the school after being released from the hospital to identify those involved. Action will be taken accordingly,” the police said.