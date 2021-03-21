New Delhi: A minor fire was reported in the Ambience Mall in south west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Sunday morning. At least six fire traders were rushed to the spot, according to the fire officials. The fire was eventually brought under control. The police added that no one was injured in the incident. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory In Ahmedabad, 36 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

"Around 11.30 AM on the third floor in the lemon drops restaurant apparently there was a short circuit in the AC system that caused the fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest Delhi) Ingit Pratap Singh said a fire broke out in a restaurant on the third floor of the mall. A short circuit in the air-conditioning system is suspected to be the cause of fire, he said.

Even before the fire tenders reached the spot, the mall’s fire safety drill was able to control the blaze, he said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control by 11.40 am and the cooling process is underway, the DFS officials added.

With Agency inputs