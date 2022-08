New Delhi: A fire broke out at around 10 pm on Wednesday, August 24, on the second floor of a mobile godown in the Patparganj Industrial area. Around 10 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualty has been reported, said Delhi Fire Service.Also Read - "₹20 Crore Each To Join Party or Face CBI, ED": AAP Fires Fresh Salvos At BJP; Latter Reacts | 10 Points