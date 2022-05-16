New Delhi: A fire broke out in a footwear factory in Delhi’s Narela industrial area on Monday evening. Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that they received a call about the fire incident at 8.18 pm after which 14 fire tenders were rushed immediately and pressed into service.Also Read - Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Brijendra Kumar Yadav informed that the factory belongs to Mukesh Gupta who has rented out its first and second floors to Vivek who runs the factory of making PVC soles in the name of V.K. Enterprises in which some chemicals are also used. “There were 10 workers in the factory and all have come out safely,” he said. Also Read - Delhi Registers 393 Fresh Covid Cases; Positivity Rate at 3.35 Per Cent | Top Updates

As the factory was using some chemical compounds, people in the vicinity of the building complained of itchy eyes. The fresh incident comes barely three days after 27 people were killed in a major fire at Delhi’s Mundka. Also Read - Weather Updates: No Heatwave In Delhi For Next 4 days, Monsoon Hits Andaman, Kerala Braces For Heavy Rains, 2 Lakh Hit By Assam Floods

(With agency inputs)