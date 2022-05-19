New Delhi: A fire broke out in the forest area near Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Delhi: 1 Dead, Several Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out in Bawana Industrial Area

Also Read - Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the blaze. Also Read - Delhi Registers 393 Fresh Covid Cases; Positivity Rate at 3.35 Per Cent | Top Updates

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon.