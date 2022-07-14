New Delhi: A fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi’s Paharganj area on Thursday morning. The blaze was first reported at 4 am in a room at the 2nd floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Paharganj.Also Read - Viral Video: Truck Carrying 20,000 kg of Potato Chips Catches Fire, 'Oh No' Says The Internet | Watch

Around four fire tenders have rushed to the site. Delhi Fire Service, in a statement, said 10 people have been rescued so far. Efforts are on to douse the blaze.

“Fire broke out at around 4am today in a room on the 2nd floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Paharganj. Total 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site. DFS rescued 10 persons from the 2nd and 3rd floor of the hotel,” Delhi Fire Service were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.