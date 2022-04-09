New Delhi: Delhi reported two separate incidents of fire on Saturday in Anand Parvat Industrial Area and Azad market area.Also Read - Delhi Government's Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 Portal Launch Likely by Mid-July

A massive fire that broke out at Anand Parvat Industrial Area in the morning was being doused as 10 fire tenders were present at the spot. Six fire department personnel were injured in the incident, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Delhi Spa Ad Reads 'Russian @20000!'; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Shares Video

Delhi | Fire breaks out at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area, 10 fire tenders are present at the spot; 6 fire dept personnel injured in the incident pic.twitter.com/F3ER7eeYRz — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Also Read - Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby at Anand Vihar Metro Station, CISF Comes to Her Rescue

Another fire broke out at five shops in Delhi’s Azad market area on Saturday morning. At least 20 fire tenders rushed to scene to douse the flames. Official said the fire was spread across three buildings in the area and it was now brought under control.

“The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines,” Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The fire was spread across three buildings,” Atwal said.

Delhi | The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings: Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/54tTcoPvyO — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

There were no reports of casualty. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Another fire broke out in Anand Parvat Industrial Area, 10 fire tenders are present at the spot; 6 fire dept personnel injured in the incident