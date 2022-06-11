New Delhi: A huge fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi’s Rohini on Saturday. A patient is suspected to have died in the blaze. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg informed that all patients have been safely rescued except for one patient who was on a ventilator, who he said is believed to have died.Also Read - No Fire In UPSC Building, It Was A Mock Drill, Says Commission After Blaze Reports

As many as nine fire tenders were rushed to the Brahm Shakti Hospital to douse the fire. "A fire broke out at third (ICU ward) of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini. Nine fire tenders were rushed. All have been safely rescued except 1 patient who was on the ventilator and is suspected to have died.

According to the fire officials, the information regarding the fire on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital, Pooth Khurd, was received at 5 am.

Fire has been completely doused,” Garg said. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Further details into the matter are awaited.