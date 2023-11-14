1 Dead, 26 Rescued After Fire Erupts At Residential Building In Delhi’s Shakarpur

The officials said there were 60 individuals in the building when the fire erupted late Monday night.

New Delhi: A woman was killed in Delhi after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi on Monday night. Besides, over 12 people were injured including a one-year-old kid in the incident and were admitted to a hospital.

According to the Director of Delhi f Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a car fire call was received from the Laxmi Nagar area on Tuesday at 1:03 a.m.

Initially, three fire tenders were dispatched to the site. Subsequently, when the call reported that people were trapped in the building, an additional five tenders were sent, bringing the total to eight fire tenders at the scene.

#WATCH | One woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi last night. Fire brigade reached the spot, rescued 26 people and doused the fire: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/XbKZ0TG56j — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

The blaze had obstructed the exit of the building, prompting dramatic rescue efforts.

The fire brigade reached the spot, rescued 26 people and doused the fire, the Delhi Fire Service said.

“Out of 31 persons 26 were successfully rescued by DFS personnel. Additionally, five people jumped from balconies, while 10 individuals were swiftly taken to GTB, LBS, and Hedgewar hospitals. Unfortunately, one woman, who was initially rescued by DFS, was declared dead,” Atul Garg said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.