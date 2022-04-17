New Delhi: A massive fire erupted at the famous Uphaar Cinema in the national capital on Sunday morning and five fire engines have been rushed to the spot, said a report. No casualties have been reported yet. Delhi Fire Services said that they received a call about the fire inside the cinema hall at 5.20am. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused at 7.15 am, according to fire officials.Also Read - Uphaar fire tragedy: Gopal Ansal surrenders before Tihar jail authorities after SC rejects plea seeking more time

No injuries have been reported in the fire that affected the theatre’s balcony and a floor, the officials said. The seats, furniture and rubbish in the cinema hall had caught fire, reported PTI quoting Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

The Uphaar Cinema Hall is closed since 1997 when a deadly fire killed 59 people. On June 13, 1997, halfway through the screening of Hindi film “Border”, a fire broke out in the Uphaar cinema, located in Green Park in south Delhi, killing 59 people in one of the worst tragedies.

