A woman was found taking out petrol from a bike and setting it on fire in the Jaitpur police station area of Delhi's South East District.

Video: Woman Takes Out Petrol From Bike, Sets It On Fire In South East Delhi

New Delhi: In a strange incident, a woman was found taking out petrol from a bike and setting it on fire in the Jaitpur police station area of Delhi’s South East District. The motive behind her action is yet to be known. According to police, the locals later caught her and handed her over to the police.

“A woman was found taking out petrol from a bike and setting it on fire in Jaitpur police station area of Delhi’s South East District last night. She was later trying to put another bike on fire during which locals caught her and handed her over to police,” Delhi Police said.

#WATCH | A woman was found taking out petrol from a bike and setting it on fire in Jaitpur police station area of Delhi’s South East District last night. She was later trying to put another bike on fire during which locals caught her and handed her over to police: Delhi Police… pic.twitter.com/EXqSZ1f8nQ — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

