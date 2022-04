New Delhi: A fire broke out at Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi on Tuesday. The incident took place in Lajpat Nagar’s Amar Colony area. Around nine fire tenders have rushed to the spot.Also Read - Major Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, Over 35 Shanties Gutted

A video shared by news agency ANI showed smoke billowing out of the building in Amar Colony.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out at Amar Colony of Lajpat Nagar area; around 9 fire tenders present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/V4wZO7Q0U6 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.