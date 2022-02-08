New Delhi: An incident of firing upon a resident doctor reported from Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, Jaffarpur Kalan. The victim is undergoing treatment at hospital and is stable. Case under attempt to murder and Arms Act has been registered and multiple teams formed to nab culprits: Delhi PoliceAlso Read - Share Market Today: 20 Shares For Profitable Trade On February 8 Also Read - 6 Unique Emerging Travel Sentiments in 2022 Also Read - Actor Pravin Kumar Sobti Who Played Bheem in Mahabharata, Dies at 75