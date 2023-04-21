Firing At Delhi’s Saket Court, Woman Injured, Shooter Disguised As Lawyer

Home

A firing incident was reported at Saket court in Delhi. A woman has been injured in the incident. Police have reached the spot and investigating the matter, news agency ANI reported, adding that four rounds were fired at the spot.

New Delhi: A firing incident was reported at Saket court in Delhi. A woman has been injured in the incident. Police have reached the spot and investigating the matter, news agency ANI reported, adding that four rounds were fired at the spot.

On September 24 last year Two gunmen dressed as lawyers fired inside Delhi’s Rohini court. The gunmen were killed in police firing.

The two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot.

In April last year, following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court.According to the police, a constable of the Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) deployed at the court opened fire on the ground

