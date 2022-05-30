New Delhi: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport are expected to be affected as several parts of the national capital and the NCR received heavy rain with thunderstorms on Monday morning. “Raindrops and thunderstorms in Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook,” IndiGo airlines issued an advisory. Besides, airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact their respective airline for updated flight information.Also Read - Rain, Thunderstorm Batter Delhi-NCR; Eights Flights Diverted To Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Dehradun | LIVE

#6ETravelAdvisory : Raindrops and thunderstorms in #Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status https://t.co/F83aKztgwO. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 30, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital this afternoon. Visuals from BJP headquarters. pic.twitter.com/k8TDvjAtQy — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Earlier in the day, the weather department had forecast a thunderstorm with light- to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds with speed up to 50 kmph.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi… during next 2 hours”, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi had said in its bulletin.

It added, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain & gusty winds to also occur at Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (UP), Bhiwari (Rajasthan).”