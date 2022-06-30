Delhi Flight Status: Owing to the heavy rains, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were disrupted on Thursday morning. While two flights coming to Delhi were diverted to Amritsar and Jaipur due to downpour in Delhi-NCR, all international flights were running 30 minutes late. For the unversed, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today declared the arrival of southwest monsoons over Delhi-NCR. “Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June, 2022”, tweeted IMD.Also Read - India Records Over 18,000 Fresh Daily COVID Infections, 39 Deaths; Active Cases Cross 1 Lakh First Time Since Feb

Delhi Rains Disrupt Flights At IGI Airport: SpiceJet, IndiGo Issue Advisories

Meanwhile, budget carrier SpiceJet said all departures and arrivals may get affected due to the bad weather. “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status”, the airline tweeted. Also Read - 'Barso Re Megha': Delhiites Welcome The Monsoon With Chai-Pakoda, Memes & Delightful Videos | Watch

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 30, 2022

Similarly, IndiGo also issued an advisory for its flyers and said,”Due to bad weather, our flight operations are impacted in Delhi and Chandigarh. Please keep a tab on your flight status before leaving for the airport.”

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather, our flight operations are impacted in #Delhi and #Chandigarh. Please keep a tab on your flight status before leaving for the airport. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 30, 2022

Delhi Traffic Hit After Heavy Rains

Following the dwnpour, people in Delhi-NCR had to face harrowing times on Thursday as they had to be stuck for hours due to a massive traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border. Visuals from the city showed waterlogged roads while traffic chaos was reported from Lal Kuan, Akbar Road, Janpath and Maulana Azad Road.

List of roads commuters need to avoid today:-