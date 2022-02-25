New Delhi: At least three flights en route Delhi airport have been diverted to other cities in view of the poor weather conditions following rains and thunderstorm in the national capital on Friday evening.Also Read - IndiGo to Start Flights Between Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh And These 5 Cities From March 27

Flights UK890 (HYD-DEL) and UK820 (BLR-DEL) have been diverted to Amritsar and Flight UK834 (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi, said Vistara airlines on Twitter.

Please stay tuned for further updates, the airline added.